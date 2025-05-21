---

How to Create a Backup Script for Important Files in Linux

By TecMint

On a Linux system, having regular backups is critical to protect your data, keep it safe, and make recovery easier if something goes wrong. Whether you’re handling personal files, running a development setup, or managing servers, you need a solid backup plan.

One of the easiest and most flexible ways to handle backups is by writing a custom script, which lets you decide exactly what gets backed up, when, and where it’s stored. It also saves time and reduces the risk of losing data.

In this guide, you’ll learn how to create a simple shell script that automatically backs up important files.

