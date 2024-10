FTP servers are the piece of software that allows you to create an FTP connection between your local computer and a web server. ProFTPD is an FTP server for Unix/Linux servers, very configurable and very effective, it is free & open-sourced, and released under the GPL license.

In this article, we’ll walk you through how to install and configure ProFTPD on Ubuntu and Debian systems. We’ll cover installing the server, setting up user accounts, configuring it for security, and testing the setup.