How to Create and Use .htpasswd

A .htpasswd file typically creates and updates stored usernames and passwords for HTTP users using HTTP authentication. You must create a .htpasswd file to secure the website’s content, whether the primary URL or some subdirectory. Only authorized users will be able to access the website’s source. The username and password in the file are inline, separated by a colon. The username is stored in plain text, and the password is hashed, usually with MD5 encryption.
Get the Free Newsletter!
Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis