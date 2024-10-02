---

Home Blog

How to Create Fillable Forms in Moodle with ONLYOFFICE Docs

By TecMint

Online educators are spoilt for choice if they decide to share their knowledge through an e-learning platform on Linux. Today there is a great number of learning management systems (LMS) that can be easily adapted to the needs of both teachers and students to make the online educational process as smooth and productive as possible.

Moodle is probably the most famous and multi-purpose LMS that allows its users to create a virtual educational environment with courses, forums, wikis, chats, and blogs on a Linux server.

One of the biggest advantages of this learning management platform is that you can extend its basic functionality with third-party plugins and even integrate it with other software tools, such as BigBlueButton.

Link to Article:
https://www.tecmint.com/create-fillable-forms-moodle-onlyoffice-docs/
Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.