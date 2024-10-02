How to Create Fillable Forms in Moodle with ONLYOFFICE Docs

Online educators are spoilt for choice if they decide to share their knowledge through an e-learning platform on Linux. Today there is a great number of learning management systems (LMS) that can be easily adapted to the needs of both teachers and students to make the online educational process as smooth and productive as possible.

Moodle is probably the most famous and multi-purpose LMS that allows its users to create a virtual educational environment with courses, forums, wikis, chats, and blogs on a Linux server.

One of the biggest advantages of this learning management platform is that you can extend its basic functionality with third-party plugins and even integrate it with other software tools, such as BigBlueButton.