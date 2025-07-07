How to Enable Clipboard History on Ubuntu 24.04

I recently switched back to Ubuntu 24.04 from Fedora KDE 42. I know it might look like a downgrade, but I enjoy some distro-hopping from time to time. After completing my post-installation setup—some tweaks and software installations—I started editing and drafting new posts. While doing so, I instinctively looked at the top bar for the clipboard icon because I needed to paste a text I had copied before the last one.

That’s when it hit me: there’s still no clipboard history by default in Ubuntu. So, how do we enable clipboard history on Ubuntu?