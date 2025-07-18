How to Enable HTTPS Protocol on Debian 13

This blog post will show you how to enable HTTPS on Debian 13. HTTPS is a shortcut to Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure and is a protocol that uses encryption for secure communication over a network. The HTTPS protocol encrypts the transmitted data using the SSL (Secure Socket Layer) protocol. So, to enable the HTTPS protocol, we need to install an SSL certificate on a domain name so the website can be accessed securely via HTTPS. Enabling HTTPS and installing an SSL certificate requires a configured web server (Apache, Nginx, or OpenLiteSpeed).

In this tutorial, we will cover installing an Nginx Web server, configuring a virtual host, and installing a Free Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate to fulfill the requirements for enabling the HTTPS protocol. Let’s get started!