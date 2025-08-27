How to Enable SSH on AlmaLinux 10

SSH, or Secure Shell, is a network protocol that enables secure remote access to servers (and other devices, but we will focus on servers) over an insecure network. SSH can be enabled on various Linux OS distributions; however, this blog post will focus on helping it on AlmaLinux 10 OS. However, the procedure is similar to that on any other Linux OS. SSH is an essential tool for system administrators, DevOps engineers, sysadmins, developers, and regular Linux users who need to remotely manage their servers. This post will cover how to install SSH on AlmaLinux 10, including configuration of basic rules, enabling SSH through the Firewall, and testing SSH connections. Understanding how to install and enable SSH on AlmaLinux 10 is a straightforward process that typically takes between 5 and 10 minutes to complete. Let’s get things working!