---

Home Blog

How to Enable SSH on AlmaLinux 10

By LinuxHostSupport

SSH, or Secure Shell, is a network protocol that enables secure remote access to servers (and other devices, but we will focus on servers) over an insecure network. SSH can be enabled on various Linux OS distributions; however, this blog post will focus on helping it on AlmaLinux 10 OS. However, the procedure is similar to that on any other Linux OS. SSH is an essential tool for system administrators, DevOps engineers, sysadmins, developers, and regular Linux users who need to remotely manage their servers. This post will cover how to install SSH on AlmaLinux 10, including configuration of basic rules, enabling SSH through the Firewall, and testing SSH connections. Understanding how to install and enable SSH on AlmaLinux 10 is a straightforward process that typically takes between 5 and 10 minutes to complete. Let’s get things working!

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.