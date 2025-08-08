In this blog post, we will explain how to enable SSH on Debian 13. SSH, or Secure Shell, is a cryptographic network protocol that allows secure remote access and data transfer between servers or computers over an unsecured network. The following blog post will cover the installation of the OpenSSH server, provide some basic SSH commands, and offer an overview of what SSH is, its purpose, and how it works.

Enabling SSH on Debian 13 is a straightforward process that typically takes around 10 minutes to complete. Let’s get started!