How to Enter Single User Mode in AlmaLinux 8/9

Single user mode, also known as rescue mode, is a minimal environment in Linux that allows system administrators to perform maintenance tasks, troubleshoot issues, and recover from system failures.

The single user mode is particularly useful when you need to reset the root password, fix misconfigured settings, repair a damaged file system, or investigate system errors that prevent normal booting.

AlmaLinux 8 and 9, as RHEL-based distributions, provide an easy way to boot into single user mode through the GRUB bootloader.

In this guide, we will explain step by step how to enter single user mode on AlmaLinux 8 and 9.