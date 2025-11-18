How to Fix “404 Not Found” Errors in Debian During apt-get Upgrade

The “404 Not Found” error during upgrade occurs when your system attempts to download packages from repository sources that no longer exist or have been moved, which typically happens with older Debian releases that have reached their end-of-life status and whose packages have been relocated to the archive servers.
Since Debian maintains strict release cycles, older versions eventually move from active mirrors to dedicated archive storage. When this happens, your existing repository configuration becomes outdated, and package manager operations fail.
