---

Home Blog

How to Fix the “Error Establishing a Redis Connection” Error?

By Jeff Wilson

In this tutorial, we will explain everything about the most known Redis error in WordPress, known as Error establishing a Redis connection error, and the possible solutions to fix it. This issue may be caused by improperly installed and configured Redis service, misconfiguration in the wp-config.php file, network issues, plugin conflicts in WordPress, etc. In the next paragraphs, we will first explain Redis and how to fix the problems so your website is accessible again. We will use Ubuntu 24.04 OS and assume you already have a working WordPress installation. Let’s get started!

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.