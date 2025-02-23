How to Fix the “Error Establishing a Redis Connection” Error?

In this tutorial, we will explain everything about the most known Redis error in WordPress, known as Error establishing a Redis connection error, and the possible solutions to fix it. This issue may be caused by improperly installed and configured Redis service, misconfiguration in the wp-config.php file, network issues, plugin conflicts in WordPress, etc. In the next paragraphs, we will first explain Redis and how to fix the problems so your website is accessible again. We will use Ubuntu 24.04 OS and assume you already have a working WordPress installation. Let’s get started!