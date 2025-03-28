---

Home Blog

How to Get Root Access Inside Vim If You Forgot to Run It with Sudo

By Geekvater

Understanding Vim

Vim is a highly configurable and powerful text editor widely used in the Linux and Unix world. It is favored by system administrators and developers due to its efficiency, keyboard-driven workflow, and extensive feature set.

Unlike other editors, Vim operates in multiple modes:

  • Normal mode: For navigation and commands.
  • Insert mode: For editing text.
  • Command mode: For executing commands like saving and quitting.

One common use case for Vim is editing system configuration files. However, these files often require root permissions, and forgetting to open them with sudo can be frustrating when trying to save changes. Fortunately, there’s a simple solution.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.