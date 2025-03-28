How to Get Root Access Inside Vim If You Forgot to Run It with Sudo

Understanding Vim

Vim is a highly configurable and powerful text editor widely used in the Linux and Unix world. It is favored by system administrators and developers due to its efficiency, keyboard-driven workflow, and extensive feature set.

Unlike other editors, Vim operates in multiple modes:

Normal mode : For navigation and commands.

: For navigation and commands. Insert mode : For editing text.

: For editing text. Command mode: For executing commands like saving and quitting.