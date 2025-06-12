---

How to Give Passwordless Root Privileges to a Normal User

By iDoLinux

Granting passwordless root privileges can streamline workflows, especially when managing multiple automated processes or scripts that require administrative access. If you’re already familiar with changing a user’s default shell, the next step in managing user permissions effectively is understanding how to safely give sudo access without a password prompt.

Before continuing, it’s a good idea to review related foundational topics, such as creating and removing directories, opening files from the terminal, using the Linux yes command, manually creating users, or these basic Linux commands that every admin should know. All of these tools work together to give you a complete understanding of Linux system administration.

Complete Story

