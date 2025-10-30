---

How to Install and Use PostgreSQL 18 on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

By TecMint

PostgreSQL (Postgres in short) is an open source, powerful, advanced, high-performance, and stable relational-document database system, which extends the SQL language and includes a wide range of features for secure data storage and management.

It is efficient, reliable, and scalable for handling large, complicated volumes of data and setting up enterprise-level and fault-tolerant environments, while ensuring high data integrity.

Postgres is also highly extensible with features such as advanced indexing, full-text search, and comes with APIs so that you can develop your own solutions to solve your data storage challenges.

In this article, we will explain how to install PostgreSQL 18 (which was just released on September 25, 2025) on an Ubuntu 24.04 LTS server and learn essential ways to use it effectively.

