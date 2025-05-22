---

How to Install and Use Termius SSH Client on Linux

By TecMint

Termius is an all-in-one SSH client that allows you to manage and organize your SSH connections in an easy-to-use graphical interface. It supports not only SSH but also SFTP, Mosh, and Telnet, making it a versatile tool for network management.

In addition to these protocols, Termius offers features such as saving and organizing server connections, managing SSH keys, and syncing settings across devices.

The free version provides a rich set of features that are sufficient for most users, while the Pro plan unlocks advanced capabilities like encrypted cloud vaults and hardware key authentication.

