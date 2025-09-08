Bitwarden is a password management application that is increasingly popular among internet users. This application allows users to store their passwords securely and easily access them from various devices. Bitwarden also allows users to securely share passwords with others. We can choose to share access to our Bitwarden account or only share specific passwords with people we trust. This feature is especially useful for families or teams working together. In this article, we will show you how to install Bitwarden on Debian 13.