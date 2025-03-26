How To Install BlueFish Editor 2.2.16 On Ubuntu 24.10, Ubuntu 24.04, And Derivative Systems (via FlatPak)

Bluefish is a fast and lightweight code editor designed for programmers and web developers who need a powerful yet efficient tool for writing code. It supports a wide range of programming and markup languages, including HTML, CSS, PHP, Python, JavaScript, and more. With its intuitive interface and feature-rich environment, Bluefish is ideal for both beginners and advanced users looking for a robust alternative to heavy IDEs.
