How to Install cPanel & WHM on AlmaLinux 9

If you’ve ever managed a hosting server, you know that cPanel & WHM is one of the most popular control panels in the web hosting industry, which makes server management much easier, especially for beginners who don’t want to spend hours tweaking config files manually.

In this post, I’ll walk you through installing cPanel & WHM on AlmaLinux 9.

What are cPanel & WHM?

cPanel → This is the control panel for end-users (website owners), which lets you manage websites, domains, databases, and email accounts.

WHM (WebHost Manager) → This is the administrator side, where you manage the server, create hosting accounts, and handle security.

Together, they make running a hosting server much more user-friendly than doing everything by hand.