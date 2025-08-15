---

Home Blog

How To Install DEB On AlmaLinux 10

By RoseHosting

In this tutorial, we will explain how to install DEB on AlmaLinux 10 OS. A .deb file is a software package format primarily used in Debian-based distributions. A .deb file is a compressed archive that contains the program’s files, including installation scripts and metadata. Although the .deb files are a core part of Debian-based Linux distributions and are widely used in Debian and its derivatives, it is possible to install .deb packages on RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux) distributions, such as AlmaLinux, CentOS, Rocky Linux, and Fedora.

Installing .deb packages on AlmaLinux 10 is a straightforward process that typically takes between 5 and 10 minutes. Let’s get started!

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.