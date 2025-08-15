In this tutorial, we will explain how to install DEB on AlmaLinux 10 OS. A .deb file is a software package format primarily used in Debian-based distributions. A .deb file is a compressed archive that contains the program’s files, including installation scripts and metadata. Although the .deb files are a core part of Debian-based Linux distributions and are widely used in Debian and its derivatives, it is possible to install .deb packages on RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux) distributions, such as AlmaLinux, CentOS, Rocky Linux, and Fedora.

Installing .deb packages on AlmaLinux 10 is a straightforward process that typically takes between 5 and 10 minutes. Let’s get started!