How to Install ERPNext on AlmaLinux 10

ERPNext is an open-source ERP solution designed to help businesses manage various operational aspects, such as finance, inventory, sales, purchasing, production, and human resource management. Unlike traditional ERP systems that are often expensive and rigid, ERPNext offers high flexibility at a more affordable cost, making it suitable for small to large businesses. ERPNext is built using Python and MySQL as the database backend.
Get the Free Newsletter!
Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis