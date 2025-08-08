ERPNext is one of the best open-source ERP software systems you will ever see. It is a free, open-source software that you can use to manage your business. ERPNext is an ERP system that enables users to monitor and manage various core business functions from a single, centralized software environment. Users can develop a more productive and collaborative work experience with intuitive Kanban-style dashboards and boards that help ensure employees across all locations are aware of all current deadlines and benchmarks. In this tutorial, we will teach you how to install ERPNext on Debian 13.