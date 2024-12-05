How to Install FrankenPHP App Server in Ubuntu 24.04

FrankenPHP is a modern application server for PHP that enhances the performance and capabilities of PHP applications. It is built on top of another server called Caddy web server, which helps developers to run PHP applications efficiently without the need for traditional web servers like Apache or Nginx.

FrankenPHP can make your PHP applications run faster by keeping your application in memory after the first load, so it doesn’t have to start from scratch with every request, which can lead to significant speed improvements.

With FrankenPHP, you don’t need to set up separate processes like PHP-FPM (FastCGI Process Manager) and a web server like Nginx or Apache. Everything runs in one place, making it easier to manage.

This guide walks you through the process of installing FrankenPHP on Ubuntu 24.04 in simple steps.