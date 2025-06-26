In this blog post, we will explain how to install Java 21 on Debian 13 OS in detail. Java is a high-level, object-oriented programming language with a syntax similar to C and C++. It was developed to let programmers write code in Java once and compile it everywhere, making it compatible with multiple platforms without recompiling. Java comes in three different editions: JRE, JDK, and OpenJDK.

JRE stands for Java Runtime Environment. It is a software layer that runs on top of a server operating system and provides class libraries and other resources.

JDK stands for Java Development Kit, a distribution of Java technology by Oracle Corporation. It implements the Java Language Specification and Java Virtual Machine and provides a standard Java Application Programming Interface edition.

OpenJDK or Open Java Development Kit is a free and open-source implementation of the Java Platform, Standard Edition (Java SE).

Installing Java 21 on Debian 13 is straightforward and may take up to 15 minutes. Let’s get started!