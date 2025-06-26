---

Home Blog

How to Install Java 21 on Debian 13

By RoseHosting

In this blog post, we will explain how to install Java 21 on Debian 13 OS in detail. Java is a high-level, object-oriented programming language with a syntax similar to C and C++. It was developed to let programmers write code in Java once and compile it everywhere, making it compatible with multiple platforms without recompiling. Java comes in three different editions: JRE, JDK, and OpenJDK.

JRE stands for Java Runtime Environment. It is a software layer that runs on top of a server operating system and provides class libraries and other resources.

JDK stands for Java Development Kit, a distribution of Java technology by Oracle Corporation. It implements the Java Language Specification and Java Virtual Machine and provides a standard Java Application Programming Interface edition.

OpenJDK or Open Java Development Kit is a free and open-source implementation of the Java Platform, Standard Edition (Java SE).

Installing Java 21 on Debian 13 is straightforward and may take up to 15 minutes. Let’s get started!

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.