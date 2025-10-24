Joomla is one of the most popular CMS. It was initially released in 2005 as an alternative to WordPress. This CMS may be better suited for more experienced website users because it’s more flexible in both the back and front end. Unlike WordPress, Joomla has a more powerful design toolkit and is suitable for experienced users to make the most of its features. It is very flexible, allowing users to create various types of websites, including personal, business, e-commerce, and other websites. In this article, we will show you how to install Joomla on AlmaLinux 10.