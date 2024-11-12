How to Install Kali Linux Tools on Ubuntu Using Docker

In the past, Katoolin was a script that helped to install Kali Linux tools on your preferred Linux distribution. It allowed users to add Kali Linux repositories, install Kali tools, and remove them as needed. However, Katoolin is no longer in active development, and using it might lead to compatibility issues on modern systems.

Since Katoolin is no longer maintained, the recommended and modern way to use Kali Linux tools on your distribution is through Docker, which offers an easy and efficient method to install and run Kali Linux tools without making significant changes to your host system.

It provides an isolated environment where you can run penetration testing tools and other Kali utilities without affecting your main operating system.

In this article, we’ll walk you through the process of using Kali Linux tools with Docker, step by step.