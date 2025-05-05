How To Install Kernel 6.12.24 On Ubuntu, Debian And Derivative Systems

The Linux kernel is the core component of any Linux operating system, managing hardware resources and system processes.

Recently, Kernel 6.12.24 has been released, coming with a few changes only. Linux Kernel 6.12.24 is another stable update in the 6.12 series, aimed at fixing bugs, improving device compatibility, and maintaining system security. While this release focuses on under-the-hood improvements rather than new features, it includes important patches that enhance the overall reliability of the kernel.