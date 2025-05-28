The Linux kernel is the core component of any Linux operating system, managing hardware resources and system processes.

Installing the latest Linux kernel release candidate, like Kernel 6.15 RC6, can help you test new features and improvements ahead of the stable release. Whether you’re a developer, sysadmin, or just an enthusiast, having control over your kernel is a powerful tool—especially when combined with advanced command-line techniques. If you’re comfortable using tools like ps and grep for process inspection, you might find this useful trick helpful when managing system processes during kernel testing.