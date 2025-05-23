This tutorial will explain how to install MariaDB on AlmaLinux 10. MariaDB is an open-source relational database management system used for storing data. MariaDB is written in C, C++, Perl, an57d Bash and is highly compatible with MySQL, with exact matching with MySQL APIs and commands. It was developed by the original developers of MySQL and designed as a drop-in replacement for MySQL. MariaDB is used because it is fast, scalable, and robust, with a rich system of storage engines and plugins. The following paragraphs will teach you how to install MariaDB, manage the service, and use some basic commands for login, creating a database, and users in the MariaDB console.

Installing the MariaDB database system is straightforward and may take up to 15 minutes. Let’s get started!