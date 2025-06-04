---

How to Install MariaDB on Debian 13

By Jeff Wilson

This tutorial will explain how to install MariaDB on Debian 13. MariaDB is an open-source RDBMS (Relational Database Management System) used to store and retrieve tabular data using the Structured Query Language (SQL). Compared to MySQL, MariaDB is more scalable and offers a higher query speed, even though MySQL is an older database system and MariaDB is a fork of MySQL. MariaDB is written in C, C++, and Perl, has a huge community of developers, and is compatible with multiple OS such as Windows, macOS, and Linux. The data of big companies such as Google, Mozilla, and Wikipedia is stored in MariaDB databases. In the next paragraphs, we will show you how to install MariaDB, manage its service, secure the installation, and some basic commands for creating databases, users, etc.

Installing MariaDB is a straightforward process and should take up to 10 minutes. Let’s get started!

