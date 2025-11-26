How to Install Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Discord on Linux Desktop

Gone are the days when Skype was the go-to VoIP tool for every chat, call, or meeting. While Skype once dominated the Linux communication space, its relevance slowly faded as modern platforms emerged, offering better integration, cleaner interfaces, and cross-platform collaboration.
Today, Linux users have access to a wide range of professional and community-oriented tools that outperform the old proprietary apps in both usability and features.
The need for reliable, feature-rich communication tools has grown massively, especially with the rise of remote work, distributed teams, open-source communities, and online learning.
Modern users expect tools that can handle video conferencing, team chat, file sharing, and screen collaboration without friction, and that’s exactly where Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Discord shine.
