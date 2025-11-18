MongoDB is a document-based database management system that uses JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) to store its data. Its primary function is to provide flexible, fast, and scalable data storage. This system is often used for applications that require high performance and good scalability. MongoDB is open source software, meaning anyone can download, use, and modify it. This open source status makes it a favorable choice due to the community’s support and continuous updates to the system. In this article, we will show you how to install MongoDB on Debian 13.