MongoDB is a document-based database management system that uses JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) to store its data. Its primary function is to provide flexible, fast, and scalable data storage. This system is often used for applications that require high performance and good scalability. MongoDB is open source software, meaning anyone can download, use, and modify it. This open source status makes it a favorable choice due to the community’s support and continuous updates to the system. In this article, we will show you how to install MongoDB on Debian 13.
LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.
Property of TechnologyAdvice. © 2025 TechnologyAdvice. All Rights Reserved
Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.