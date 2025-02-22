MongoDB is a NoSQL database that stores data in a flexible, document-oriented format. This makes it different from traditional relational databases like MySQL or PostgreSQL. It is a powerful, scalable, and flexible database commonly used for applications that need to manage large volumes of diverse data. This article will show you how to install MongoDB on Ubuntu 24.04, manage its services, and allow remote connections on an Ubuntu VPS.
