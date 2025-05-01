---

How to Install MySQL 8.4 on Ubuntu 24.04

By LinuxTuto

MySQL is a fast, open-source relational database system used to store, manage, and retrieve structured data developed by Oracle. It stores data in tables organized by rows and columns and uses Structured Query Language (SQL) to manage and access that data.

MySQL is known for being fast, reliable, and easy to use, making it one of the most popular databases for web applications, mobile apps, and enterprise software. It supports a variety of storage engines, offers replication features for scaling and high availability, and ensures data integrity with ACID-compliant transactions.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MySQL 8.4 on a Ubuntu 24.04 OS.

