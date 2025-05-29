---

Home Blog

How to Install MySQL on AlmaLinux 10

By Rose Hosting Blog

MySQL is one of the world’s most popular and widely used relational database management systems (RDBMS). Developed in 1995 by MySQL AB, the software is now under the auspices of Oracle Corporation. MySQL is known for its efficient data management capabilities, flexibility, and compatibility with various platforms and programming languages. This article will show you how to install MySQL server on AlmaLinux 10.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.