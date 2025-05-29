How to Install MySQL on AlmaLinux 10

MySQL is one of the world’s most popular and widely used relational database management systems (RDBMS). Developed in 1995 by MySQL AB, the software is now under the auspices of Oracle Corporation. MySQL is known for its efficient data management capabilities, flexibility, and compatibility with various platforms and programming languages. This article will show you how to install MySQL server on AlmaLinux 10.
Get the Free Newsletter!
Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis