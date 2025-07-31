n8n enables you to automate actions for your business through integrations with applications and APIs. Using n8n’s website is possible; however, self-hosting n8n lets you own your data and run your own integrations through your server. This can actually save you money since you can use that server for other parts of your business, like your website, your email, internal messaging, and more. n8n serves as a central place to manage your social media, content scheduling, outreach, engagement tracking, and more. Let’s see how to install n8n on Ubuntu 24.04.