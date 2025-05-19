This blog post will show you how to install Node.js on AlmaLinux 10 OS version—the latest version of AlmaLinux. NodeJS is an open-source cross-platform JavaScript runtime compatible with multiple OSs, such as Windows, Unix, macOS, and Linux. We will stick with Linux, especially AlmaLinux 10. NodeJS offers a variety of features and lets developers use Java for command-line tools and server-side scripting. As we mentioned, it is compatible with JavaScript. It is good to note that Node.js, except for JavaScript, is also written in C, C++, and Python.

In the following paragraphs, we will show you two different ways of installing NodeJS on AlmaLinux 10. Every installation is straightforward and should not take more than 10 minutes. Let’s get things done!