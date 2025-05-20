Odoo, which was previously called OpenERP, is a comprehensive suite of open-source business applications. It is a popular open-source enterprise resource planning (ERP) software choice. Odoo includes many modules that can be integrated into one application, enhancing its appeal. The newest version, Odoo 17, offers new features that boost its ease of use. The redesigned interface now supports keyboard shortcuts, facilitating the selection of records and enabling multiple selections with ease. This tutorial will show you how to install Odoo 18 on Almalinux 10 with nginx or Apache as a reverse proxy.