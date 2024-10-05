---

Home Blog

How to Install Odoo 18 on Ubuntu 24.04

By LinuxTuto

Odoo 18 is an open-source suite of business applications that provides a complete ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) solution for organizations of various sizes. It offers a wide range of integrated tools and modules to help manage all aspects of a business, such as finance, sales, inventory, human resources, and more.

The open-source community edition is free, making it accessible to small businesses and developers. The enterprise edition, on the other hand, offers additional features, services, and support.

Odoo is highly customizable. Businesses can tailor modules to meet their specific needs, create custom workflows, or build entirely new apps using Odoo’s development framework.

In summary, Odoo is a versatile business management software that can streamline operations and provide real-time insights, making it an ideal solution for companies looking to optimize their business processes.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Odoo 18 on a Ubuntu 24.04 OS.

Link to Article:
https://www.linuxtuto.com/how-to-install-odoo-18-on-ubuntu-24-04/
Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.