How to Install Odoo 18 on Ubuntu 24.04

Odoo 18 is an open-source suite of business applications that provides a complete ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) solution for organizations of various sizes. It offers a wide range of integrated tools and modules to help manage all aspects of a business, such as finance, sales, inventory, human resources, and more.

The open-source community edition is free, making it accessible to small businesses and developers. The enterprise edition, on the other hand, offers additional features, services, and support.

Odoo is highly customizable. Businesses can tailor modules to meet their specific needs, create custom workflows, or build entirely new apps using Odoo’s development framework.

In summary, Odoo is a versatile business management software that can streamline operations and provide real-time insights, making it an ideal solution for companies looking to optimize their business processes.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Odoo 18 on a Ubuntu 24.04 OS.