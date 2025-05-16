How to Install Passbolt on Ubuntu 24.04

Welcome to our step-by-step guide on installing Passbolt CE (Community Edition) on Ubuntu 24.04! In an era where cybersecurity is more important than ever, managing passwords securely is essential. Passbolt CE is an open-source password manager designed to protect sensitive credentials while enabling secure sharing within teams.

This guide provides clear instructions for both IT professionals and tech enthusiasts looking to set up Passbolt CE on Ubuntu 24.04. Whether you’re securing personal data or enhancing team password management, follow along to ensure a smooth installation.