This blog post teaches you how to install PostgreSQL on AlmaLinux 10. PostgreSQL, or Postgres, is a free and open-source object relational database management system for storing data. PostgreSQL is a powerful RDBMS with various features, such as transactions with atomicity, consistency, isolation, durability, automatic updates, etc. It is compatible with multiple operating systems like Windows, macOS, FreeBSD, and Linux. In the following paragraphs, we will show you how to install the PostgreSQL database management system, manage the service, and use some basic commands.

Installing PostgreSQL on AlmaLinux is straightforward and may take up to 10 minutes. Let’s get started!