This blog post will show you how to install PostgreSQL on Debian 13 OS. PostgreSQL, or Postgres, is a free and open-source relational database management system (RDBMS) for storing data. It is also supported on operating systems such as Windows, macOS, OpenBSD, and Linux. PostgreSQL offers many features, such as consistency, isolation, durability, and atomicity. This tutorial will cover the installation, service management, and some basic PostgreSQL commands in the Postgres terminal.

Installing PostgreSQL is a straightforward procedure that takes a few minutes. Let’s get started!