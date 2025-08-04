In this blog post, we will explain how to install PrestaShop on AlmaLinux 10 OS. PrestaShop is a free and open-source e-commerce platform written in the PHP programming language, which stores data in the MySQL database management system. To function correctly, PrestaShop requires the LAMP stack, which consists of Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP. This tutorial will teach you how to install PrestaShop on AlmaLinux 10.

Installing PrestaShop with the LAMP stack on AlmaLinux 10 is a straightforward process that typically takes 15 minutes or less. Let’s get things done!