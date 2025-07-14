PrestaShop is an open-source e-commerce platform that allows users to create and manage their online stores. The platform provides a user-friendly interface and a range of built-in features to assist retailers in selling products and services online. With PrestaShop, you can easily customize the design and layout of your store, add a product catalog, manage orders, track inventory, and process payments. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PrestaShop on Debian 13.