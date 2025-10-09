How to Install Unison File Synchronizer for Two-Way File Sync on Linux

Keeping files in sync across multiple machines is a common task for Linux users. You might use both a laptop and a desktop, manage a home server and a VPS, or just need an extra copy of your important files.

For simple backups, tools like rsync and scp work well, but if you make changes on both systems, one-way sync isn’t enough and you risk overwriting files or losing updates.

This is where Unison File Synchronizer is useful, which is a two-way synchronization tool that compares directories on both sides, detects changes, and updates them so that both locations always stay consistent.