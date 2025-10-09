---

Home Blog

How to Install Unison File Synchronizer for Two-Way File Sync on Linux

By TecMint

Keeping files in sync across multiple machines is a common task for Linux users. You might use both a laptop and a desktop, manage a home server and a VPS, or just need an extra copy of your important files.

For simple backups, tools like rsync and scp work well, but if you make changes on both systems, one-way sync isn’t enough and you risk overwriting files or losing updates.

This is where Unison File Synchronizer is useful, which is a two-way synchronization tool that compares directories on both sides, detects changes, and updates them so that both locations always stay consistent.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.