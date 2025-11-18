In this blog post, we will explain how to install Vaultwarden Password Manager on Debian 13 OS. Developers implemented Vaultwarden as an open-source version of the Bitwarden server API in the Rust programming language. Vaultwarden is designed to be compatible with Bitwarden clients, browser extensions, and the web interface, allowing users to self-host their password management solutions. In this post, we will install Vaultwarden with Docker service.

Installing Vaultwarden with Docker on Debian 13 is a straightforward process and may take up to 20 minutes. Let’s get started installing the Password Manager on your system!