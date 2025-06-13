This blog post teaches you how to install WordPress on Debian 13. WordPress is an open-source web content management system written in PHP that stores data in the MySQL database system. It is among the most popular content management systems used by nearly a quarter of the top one million websites. WordPress was created as a tool for publishing blogs but has evolved to support other web content, including more traditional websites. In this blog post, we will install WordPress with the LAMP stack.

Installing WordPress on Debian 13 with the LAMP stack is straightforward and may take up to 10 minutes. Let’s get started!