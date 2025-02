If you’ve ever worked with sensitive files on Linux, you might have wanted to prevent others (or even yourself) from accidentally renaming or deleting them. Thankfully, Linux provides a few methods to “lock” a file, making sure it stays safe from unwanted changes.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to lock a file to prevent renaming or deleting it using simple commands and tools available in Linux. We’ll also walk through an example to demonstrate each method.