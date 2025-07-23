How to Make Sudo Insult Users on Wrong Password in Linux

Sudoers is the default sudo security policy plugin in Linux; however, experienced system administrators can specify a custom security policy as well as input and output logging plugins. It is driven by the /etc/sudoers file or, alternatively by LDAP.

You can define sudoers options like the insults option or several others in the file /etc/sudoers. It is set under the Defaults entries section. Read through our last article, which explains 10 Useful Sudoers Configurations for Setting ‘sudo’ in Linux.

In this article, we will explain a sudoers configuration parameter to enable an individual or system administrator to set sudo command to insult system users who enter the wrong password.