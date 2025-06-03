---

How to Manually Create a User in Linux and Unix (Step-by-Step Guide)

By iDoLinux

Creating users manually in Linux or Unix is a valuable skill that provides a deeper understanding of how user management works under the hood. While the useradd command offers a quick way to add users, doing it by hand teaches you what changes are made behind the scenes. This method can be particularly useful in minimal environments or custom configurations. For a broader look at foundational commands that help you navigate the terminal more effectively, check out this list of 15 basic Linux commands.

Let’s walk through how to manually create a new user called DarthVader. This process includes editing essential system files such as passwd, shadow, and group, all of which are located in the /etc folder. We’ll also set up a home directory and assign the proper permissions. If you’re also interested in path manipulations or retrieving system info via CLI, refer to this guide on basename and dirname or this article on gathering computer information.

