How to Manually Create a User in Linux and Unix (Step-by-Step Guide)

Creating users manually in Linux or Unix is a valuable skill that provides a deeper understanding of how user management works under the hood. While the useradd command offers a quick way to add users, doing it by hand teaches you what changes are made behind the scenes. This method can be particularly useful in minimal environments or custom configurations.

Let's walk through how to manually create a new user called DarthVader . This process includes editing essential system files such as passwd , shadow , and group , all of which are located in the /etc folder. We'll also set up a home directory and assign the proper permissions.