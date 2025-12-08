How to Open and Edit Apple iWork Files on Linux

Apple iWork is Apple’s suite of office applications, similar to Microsoft Office or Google Docs, consisting of three main applications for documents, spreadsheets, and presentations.

iWork files use proprietary formats (.pages, .numbers and .keynote) that are primarily designed to work within the Apple ecosystem. That’s why they can be difficult to open on Linux systems without conversion or third-party applications.

If you have a Pages document, Numbers spreadsheet, or Keynote presentation that you need to open on your Linux machine, this guide will walk you through the best options to do so with minimal effort. No need to buy a Mac; just the right tools are available to everyone.